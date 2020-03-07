Closing the gender gap

In 2009, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, the husband-wife duo, penned the book Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide. They narrated stories of a Cambodian teenager sold into sex slavery, an Ethiopian woman who suffered devastating injuries during childbirth, a Zimbabwean mother of five, among others.

Certainly, one Angela Merkel, one Indra Nooyi or one Dona Strickland cannot eliminate the darkness that millions of Malala Yousafzais or Nadia Murads suffer worldwide. There have been various attempts to quantify the ...