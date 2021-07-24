Coffee With BS: Anjolie Ela Menon makes a case for gender equality in art

There still exists a preference for face-to-face meetings as opposed to video calls, I learn, when Anjolie Ela Menon tells me on the telephone that she will only meet me after June 15, but in person at her home in New Delhi. That’s exactly where I find myself a few days after, visiting her at her apartment in Nizamuddin East.

Once inside, I'm greeted by Menon, petite in a printed silk maroon tunic, paired with pearls and her trademark bindi. Smiling and possessed of warm, intelligent eyes, which seem like they can turn hard in a second were the need to arise, she ushers me ...