JUST IN
Why economist Ashoka Mody feels India needs to rethink its priorities
Lunch with BS: 'G20 is about thinking and acting big', says Amitabh Kant
From the cockpit: Meet Vinay Dube, co-founder and CEO of Akasa Air
Force multiplier: Meet Lord Karan Bilimoria, India's voice in the UK
The health operator: Meet Sangita Reddy, Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals
'Entrepreneurs must have courage to continue', says Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl
'Confidence is most important': Sakshi Malik is queen of the mat again
Ruskin Bond recalls the first time he saw the Tricolour being hoisted
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Lunch Â» Celebrity Lunch
Budget 2023: What does the announcement related to P-notes indicate?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Coffee with BS: Meet Sudha Murty, the technocrat-turned-children's writer

Murty, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan last week, tells Chintan Girish Modi why she thinks kids connect with her as a grandmother

Topics
Coffee with BS | writers | Padma Bhushan

Chintan Girish Modi 

Sudha Murty
Sudha Murty

On a sunny Friday morning with a slight nip in the air, I set out to meet Sudha Murty. The hotel that I am staying at is just a couple of minutes away from the Jaipur Marriott where she has been put up; so I walk. The engineer, author and philanthropist, also the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, is scheduled to speak at the Jaipur Literature Festival today. She has carved out a 30-minute slot for me from her hectic schedule. Once I say goodbye, she will still have an hour to herself before she’s whisked away for her festival session titled “My Books and Beliefs”.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coffee with BS

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 19:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.