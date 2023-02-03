Coffee with BS: Meet Sudha Murty, the technocrat-turned-children's writer

On a sunny Friday morning with a slight nip in the air, I set out to meet Sudha Murty. The hotel that I am staying at is just a couple of minutes away from the Jaipur Marriott where she has been put up; so I walk. The engineer, author and philanthropist, also the chairperson of the Foundation, is scheduled to speak at the Jaipur Literature Festival today. She has carved out a 30-minute slot for me from her hectic schedule. Once I say goodbye, she will still have an hour to herself before she’s whisked away for her festival session titled “My Books and Beliefs”.

