An ancient theme in health policy is the tension between prevention and cure. There is a need to do more on “Common goods for health” (CGH): The population-scale interventions which reduce the disease burden.

This reflects new threats such as pandemics and air quality, and also the unfinished agenda of traditional public health in India. Given the growing fiscal exposure of the government to health care expenses, there is now a direct fiscal impetus to do more on these population-scale interventions. At the foundation of health policy is the debate on prevention versus ...