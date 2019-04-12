Comparing 2014 & 2019

Comparing the current general election campaign with the one in 2014 is a somewhat dizzying experience. The rhetoric could not be more different. That election was fought by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after all, with a strongly optimistic tone to its rhetoric.

Acche din, good times, were on their way, remember. There was the promise that Narendra Modi would sweep away the detritus of decades, change people’s lives, and fundamentally alter India’s trajectory. It was the equivalent, almost, of the sunny “morning in America” tone that Ronald Reagan brought to ...