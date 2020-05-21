Compensate for loss of life on duty

Uttar Pradesh Home Guards had taken an insurance policy from United India Insurance. It listed the names of the 29,000 Home Guards eligible for death coverage and loss of both eyes or both limbs. The policy tenure was from September 27, 2004 to September 26, 2005 and covered these home guards from the date of joining duty till the time of being relieved from duty.

However, the policy failed to specify the manner in which to interpret joining of duty and relieved from duty. Through a government order issued by the U. P. Home Guard Headquarters, all the District Commandants were informed ...