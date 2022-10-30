JUST IN
Political currency or divine help?
Conflicting businesses

Elon Musk's other interests may affect Twitter

Elon Musk | Twitter

October 30 2022 

Can Elon Musk deliver higher standards of free expression and better content moderation on Twitter and turn it into “a digital town square where a wide range of beliefs can be debated” as he claims? Or, will he be subject to intolerable pressure to remove content critical of various governments, for fear of punitive action targeting Tesla, Starlink, and SpaceX — the larger businesses he also controls? While Mr Musk has talked about free speech, his interests will make it hard to sequester the social media platform from his other businesses, and to resist governmental pressures to selectively censor Twitter. Moreover, if there is substance to claims that he intends big layoffs, the platform might be hard put to take on potential competition from newcomers like Bluesky, the decentralised social network recently launched by Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey. Bluesky has functionalities somewhat similar to Twitter while being decentralised.

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 22:11 IST

