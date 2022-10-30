Conflicting businesses

Can deliver higher standards of free expression and better content moderation on and turn it into “a digital town square where a wide range of beliefs can be debated” as he claims? Or, will he be subject to intolerable pressure to remove content critical of various governments, for fear of punitive action targeting Tesla, Starlink, and SpaceX — the larger businesses he also controls? While Mr Musk has talked about free speech, his interests will make it hard to sequester the platform from his other businesses, and to resist governmental pressures to selectively censor . Moreover, if there is substance to claims that he intends big layoffs, the platform might be hard put to take on potential competition from newcomers like Bluesky, the decentralised social network recently launched by founder, Jack Dorsey. Bluesky has functionalities somewhat similar to Twitter while being decentralised.