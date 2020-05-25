Confusion in air

The resumption of domestic air travel in India has proved to be fraught with difficulties. After weeks of suspension of commercial flying due to the pandemic, one-third of regular flights were supposed to reopen on Monday, with due precautions being taken.

However, there were scenes of chaos instead — over 80 flights were cancelled at Delhi airport alone. Many of the passengers found themselves without information of how or whether their bookings would be honoured. The trouble arose because the Union civil aviation ministry failed to obtain consent from various state governments ...