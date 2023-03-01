JUST IN
Congress endgame
Weak sentiment
A fresh beginning
The growth challenge
Employment and participation
Fair share
The council and caste
Heat alert
Disclosure gains
Ukraine's global fault lines
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Weak sentiment
icon-arrow-left
Mutual funds beyond returns
Business Standard

Congress endgame

Plenary weakens prospects of a united front

Topics
Congress | Rahul Gandhi | national politics

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

The recently concluded 85th Congress Party plenary at Raipur flattered to deceive by signalling that Rahul Gandhi would be the face of the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This apart, the party resolved to adopt an electoral platform that would focus on the minimum income guarantee programme (NYAY) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged proximity to industrialist Gautam Adani, whose stock-market dealings were questioned recently by activist investor group Hindenburg. Considering that Mr Gandhi led the Congress to its worst showing in two successive Lok Sabha elections, in one of which NYAY and Mr Modi’s alleged wrongdoing in the Rafale deal were the party’s principal campaign issues, it is hard to see why the Congress is expecting a different result by doing the same thing over and over again.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 22:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.