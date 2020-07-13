Congress' legacy issue

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot may have said that he is not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but the confusing and fast-moving developments over Sunday and Monday suggest that the crisis is not over, neither in the state government nor in the party.

The latest unedifying power struggle, being played out in full public view, cannot be helping the cause of a party that is clearly floundering. This latest episode of inner-party controversy occurs within four months of the disaster of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s revolt, which handed Madhya Pradesh back to the BJP ...