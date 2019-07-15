Congress needs a president and drastic spring cleaning of party structure

It is difficult to take the suggestion of Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh seriously that the party should give a free hand to its regional leaders.

Strong state leaders and weak central leadership can never be good for a national party. Arguing for the autonomy of regional leaders, Singh said in a newspaper article : “We have seen this happen in Punjab, where the party leadership trusted me, and gave me a free hand, to win not just the 2017 Assembly polls with a resounding margin, but every small and big election thereafter, including the recently concluded Lok Sabha ...