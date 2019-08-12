Congress' split personality

The appointment of Sonia Gandhi as interim president of the Congress, well over two months after her son stepped down from the post, points to the stubborn inability of its governing council, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), to face an inconvenient truth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helpfully, if derisively, pointed out any number of times these past few years that the party's raison d'etre has been reduced to protecting the interests of the Gandhi family above all else. Over the weekend, the CWC reinforced Mr Modi's contention by ignoring the demands of the ...