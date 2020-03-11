Congress standing in the way of defeating BJP

The real question about the drama unfolding in Madhya Pradesh is not the ethics of how a dynast has treated a feudal lord, or whether Jyotiraditya Scindia betrayed the Congress, or whether the Congress failed him. These questions invite us to be vicarious participants in the durbar intrigues and make us lose perspective. There is little to debate about the young maharaja’s motives of shifting from the Congress to possibly the BJP.

The calculus of political opportunism explains it fully. It would be a waste of time to expose Scindia’s hypocrisy. Similarly, it is pointless to ask ...