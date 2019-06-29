Congress working in full action as Rahul Gandhi says he wants to quit

President may have announced his resignation from the presidentship of the Congress, but the party is working fine, thank you. The in Uttar Pradesh for instance, has not only set up a three member committee to investigate charges of sabotage made by its candidates in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, but has also appointed and dispatched observers and convenors to ensure the Assembly by-elections due in the state shortly go off without a hitch. In Himachal Pradesh, the president of the state Congress, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, has been summoned to Delhi to hold discussions with and Ahmad Patel on changes to be made in the party and its strategy, some manpower changes are also going to be considered. General Secretary in-charge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad and party leaders from the NCR will meet through June and July to firm up further strategy.

Setting an example

Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, has written a letter to the collector of Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, Tanvi Sundriyal, in which she has commended her action. Sundriyal decided that anganwadis — crèches meant for working women where children could be left while they were working — could only be improved if all women sent their children there and stayed invested in them. So she decided to send her own daughter to one such anganwadi. Sundriyal’s husband Pankaj Jain is also a bureaucrat, but in Bhopal. So while Sundriyal works, Pankhuri plays with children at an anganwadi.