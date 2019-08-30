Conservation and development go hand in hand: Aga Khan Trust's Ratish Nanda

It’s just past noon. Sidewok, a pan-Asian restaurant at Khan Market in New Delhi where we’ve decided to meet over an early lunch, is empty.

Soon diners will trickle in. Khan Market — originally a market-cum-residential area for Partition refugees, now often counted among the most expensive retail high streets of the world — is not far from Ratish Nanda’s “on-site office” at Sunder Nursery. Within six months of being opened to the public, the stunningly restored 90-acre nursery complex with water bodies, Mughal-era monuments and lush green ...