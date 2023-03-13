Consumer sentiments high on expectations

Consumer sentiments in India improved quite well during January and February 2023. The Index of Consumer Sentiments (ICS) rose by 4.2 per cent in January and then by another 5.1 per cent in February. As a result, the ICS gained a handsome 9.5 per cent in the first two months of the year. With this, it more than recovered the ground it lost in November and December when the ICS had shed about 2.5 per cent.