Consumer sentiments improve in July

The Indian economy seems to have recovered much faster from the second Covid-19 shock that struck India around April-May 2021 than it did from the first one about a year ago. Elect­ri­city generation and consumption did not fall much during April and May 2021 unlike in April 2020 and they displayed a smart spurt during July 2021.

Labour participation recovered in July 2021 to its March 2021 level. The unemployment level was slightly elevated co­m­pared to the March 2021 level of 6.5 per cent but it has de­c­lined well to 7 per cent in July 2021 from 11.9 per cent ...