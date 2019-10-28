Consumption blues

An examination of the second-quarter results released to date indicates that the slowdown continues, though the corporate tax cut has helped boost profitability. A total of 316 companies, each with net sales of over a minimum threshold of Rs 10 crore, have released results so far.

This set includes many sector leaders. For this sample, sales and revenues, including other income, grew at the lowest pace in three years with sales rising 4 per cent compared to July-September 2018, while revenues grew at 6.86 per cent. This is significant for a sample that registered revenues of Rs 9.66 ...