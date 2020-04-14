Controversial Computer Baba faces a tough time with regime change in MP

Achhe din over?

His good days are over, it appears. After the regime change in Madhya Pradesh, self-styled godman Namdeo Das Tyagi aka Computer Baba is facing a tough time. The previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government had appointed him the chairman of the river trust. He was given the status of a Cabinet minister. But the Bharatiya Janata Party government has started curtailing the facilities accorded to him. Tyagi had campaigned for the Congress party in the run-up to the Assembly elections and was considered close to former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. His vehicle and personal staff have been removed by the new government and he is left only with a gunman. He might be removed from the chairman’s post soon. Tyagi, who is known to switch loyalties, is spending time in his ashram during the lockdown.

More warnings

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has amended the Cigarettes and other (Packaging and Labelling) Rules. The new rules, notified in the Gazette on Monday, will come into force from September 1. According to the new rules, manufacturers will have to carry a message on cigarette packets, which reads, “Tobacco causes painful death", in white font against a red background, besides, “Quit today call 1800-11-2356" in white on a black background. A pictorial health warning will be placed before the textual warning.

A rejig

The Rural Development Ministry on Tuesday dissolved the Council for Advancement of People’s Action and Rural Technology (CAPART) as a society and announced its merger with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) with effect from May 1, 2020. The CAPART disbursed central government funding to voluntary groups working in rural areas. The Union cabinet had in October approved the dissolution of CAPART and its merger with NIRD&PR. The gazette notification said that post the merger, services of all the existing employees of CAPART shall stand transferred to NIRD and PR.