Conversations with friends

A chance meeting with a friend in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led to valuable insights into what the party is thinking and how it is preparing for the election now that the war with Pakistan has been won and is (more or less) over, notwithstanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that “ek ek ko maroonga; ghar mein ghus ke maroonga” a la George Bush (“we’ll smoke them out”). The mood in the BJP before Pulwama was not particularly cheerful.

The party had lost assembly elections and more important, incumbent governments. True, the Congress ...