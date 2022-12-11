COP27: A mirage in the desert

It’s a sign of sheer desperation to say that the world has achieved “something” at the climate change conference of the parties (COP27) that concluded recently in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh. The fact is should go down as the worst event in the history of the three-decade-long negotiations to find ways to mitigate that are taking us to catastrophic damages. This meeting was a grand spectacle—almost like a mirage in the desert. It created a sense of hyper action when it was about reversing the little gains made till now to combat this existential threat.

