Coping with resurgent nationalism

Einstein had called nationalism “an infantile disease, the measles of mankind”. Many contemporary cosmopolitan liberals are similarly sceptical, contemptuous or dismissive, as its current epidemic rages all around the world particularly in the form of right-wing extremist or populist movements.

While I understand the liberal attitude, I think it’ll be irresponsible of us to let the illiberals meanwhile, hijack the idea of nationalism for their nefarious purpose. Nationalism is too passionate and historically explosive an issue to be left to their tender mercies. It is ...