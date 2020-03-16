Coronavirus is third shock to Indian economy in a little over 3 years

The coronavirus pandemic is the third shock to the Indian economy in a little over three years. The economy will not escape unhurt. More importantly, households are likely to be hit through loss of jobs and/or earnings.

The impact of such economic sho­cks on the labour markets is usually on the young who delay their entry in­to the labour market in response to a fall in job opportunities. This shows up in a fall in the labour force participation rate. And, quite perversely, leads to a fall in the unemployment rate. The labour participation rate did plummet in the last week ...