Coronavirus puts Beijing model to the test

It is still early to assess the short- and medium-term economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. But beyond the day-to-day monitoring of the victims of the epidemic, we can already question its causes and consequences for the global economy.

The global financial crisis of 2008 had sounded the death knell of the liberal globalisation model. The Chinese crisis of 2020 could be the death knell for its great competitor: The authoritarian developmental state model. Orphaned by the two great paradigms, the Washington consensus versus the Beijing consensus, the world is now condemned to find a ...