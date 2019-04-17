Could this giant get clay feet?

At the end of 2018, Germany narrowly escaped a technical recession as it came very close to registering two consecutive quarters of negative growth. Then at the end of January 2019, Berlin slashed its economic forecast from 1.8 per cent to just 1 per cent for 2019.

And a few days ago, the German government revised again its 2019 forecast cutting it by half, from 1 per cent to 0.5 per cent. In the present global context it would take very little additional headwind for Europe’s number one economy to slide into recession by year-end. Like all other major economies, Germany is ...