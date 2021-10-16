Countering the Chinese threat

Politically, Sharad Pawar often gives mixed signals. He has clarity when he goes beyond domestic power games. For example, when he said that China was trying to encircle India. The only problem with this, however, is that it isn’t the full truth.

Because China isn’t trying to encircle India. At this point, China is succeeding in encircling India. The choke-hold, is getting tighter. As we end this festive week, the Chinese propaganda machine is churning out a series of videos from the Galwan clash of June 2020. These display Indian soldiers they had taken captive for ...