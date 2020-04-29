Covid-19 and women@work

As expected, the national lockdown has added significantly to the rolls of the unemployed, with the figure jumping to 21.1 per cent, according to the CMIE database, and adding to the already dismal pre-Covid-19 jobs scene.

This unusually high unemployment rate will deflate once the government allows economic activity to restart in phases but it is a fair bet that it will retain its status as Crisis Number One as consumers hunker down until a viable Covid-19 vaccine erases the need for social distancing. One related but little noticed casualty of the post-Covid-19 slowdown is the ...