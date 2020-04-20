Covid-19: Cong hopeful of govt following up more of its recommendations

Getting heard

The is upbeat after making the government see wisdom in implementing some of its suggestions, and is hopeful that in the weeks to come, it would follow up on several more of its recommendations. In the past couple of days, the Centre has heeded leader Rahul Gandhi’s (pictured) advice about protecting strategic companies of the country from hostile takeovers by those in neighbouring countries. After the flagged the issue and appealed for the protection of traditional retail stores, the Centre also withdrew the permission it had given to ecommerce companies to sell non-essential items starting April 20. The Congress has constituted an 11-member consultative group, headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, which would meet at least once in two days to suggest further policy changes. Its next agenda is to put forth a plan to save and revive micro, small and medium enterprises.

Cost cutting

The secretariat started functioning partially on Monday. About 100 of the 1,300 staff members came to work. All officials of the rank of joint secretary and above attended office and took the necessary safety precautions. The secretariat discussed its agenda in the days to come and started making preparations for it, including oath-taking by newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha, planning an orientation programme for such members and preparing 10 updated booklets for the use of these members, paying salaries to members and employees of the secretariat, and preparing a plan of action to reduce expenditure. All central government departments and ministries have been asked to find ways to cut cost.

Respect where it is due



At a time when everyone is looking at ways to express gratitude to essential workers for the fight against the pandemic, a minister in Tamil Nadu has let it be known that he means business. Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar touched the feet of sanitary workers in Madurai district, praising them as representatives of god on earth. He was there to distribute relief material among them. While handing out the packages, he bowed before all recipients and then touched their feet to thank them for risking their lives.