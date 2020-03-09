Covid-19 is sign of an ecological crisis

The coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic continues to spread across the world and is already a major health crisis. It has begun to spill over into the economic domain, causing cascading disruptions to the dense networks of production and investment, travel and trade.

It is possible that within a year or so, an effective vaccine may be developed but that might be too late in preventing a full scale pandemic. While focusing on the immediate crisis one should consider its deeper implications. The Covid-19 is a symptom of a deeper ecological crisis that endangers the survival of humanity ...