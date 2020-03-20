JUST IN
Covid-19: Giving the lie to the govt's tall claims on testing for infection
Business Standard

Covid-19 outreach and Modi's second big experiment in social mobilisation

After his successful experiment with cooking gas subsidy, the PM's second such exercise - the call for a 'janata curfew' - could be precursor to more ambitious follow-through steps, writes T N Ninan

T N Ninan 

T N Ninan

Of the seven countries that have more than 10,000 cases of Covid-19, four are the largest economies of continental Europe: Italy, Germany, France and Spain. Other than China, the source of the virus outbreak, Asia has one country in the list: Iran.

The seventh country in the 10,000+ list is the United States. As for the nine countries that have between 1,000 and 10,000 cases, all but one are also in Europe (the solitary Asian country on this second list is South Korea). The other Asian countries with the largest populations (India, Indonesia, Japan) have relatively few cases so far, with ...

First Published: Fri, March 20 2020. 18:00 IST

