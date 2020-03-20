Covid-19 outreach and Modi's second big experiment in social mobilisation

Of the seven countries that have more than 10,000 cases of Covid-19, four are the largest economies of continental Europe: Italy, Germany, France and Spain. Other than China, the source of the virus outbreak, Asia has one country in the list: Iran.

The seventh country in the 10,000+ list is the United States. As for the nine countries that have between 1,000 and 10,000 cases, all but one are also in Europe (the solitary Asian country on this second list is South Korea). The other Asian countries with the largest populations (India, Indonesia, Japan) have relatively few cases so far, with ...