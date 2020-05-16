Covid-19's invisible victim - humanity

The other day, somebody told me we’re all infected by Schrödinger’s virus. Because we can’t easily get tested, we don’t know if we have it or not. To avoid infecting others, we’ve to behave as if we do have it.

At the same time, we have to behave as if we’ve never had it — because we don’t know if we’re immune to it or not. So at this juncture, one can argue that we both have and don’t have it. It’s scary. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that whether any of us have the virus or not, what most of us don’t ...