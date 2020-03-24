COVID-19: Where do we stand now?

While the world is grappling with the deadly coronavirus, there’s a lot of discussion on the “curve” representing the projected number of people who will contract COVID-19 over a period of time. This bell-shaped curve is not about the true numbers, but only predictions. Depending on the infection rate, the curve might be steep, in which the virus spreads at a rapid rate, with the number of cases reaching its peak quickly.

It usually experiences a steep fall thereafter. There has been a widespread call for “flattening the curve”. As we are seeing in Italy, ...