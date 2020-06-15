JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

BJP makes it clear rules of politics are different for it and Opposition
Business Standard

Covid and exponents

Countries that have successfully flattened the curve have much to thank the diligent use of masks, soaps and sanitisers, and the fact wealthy nations can afford to maintain distance. In that context,

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus

Omkar Goswami 

Omkar Goswami

An economist friend was in Brazil in early 1990 when the country was wracked by hy­perinflation. The monthly in­flation rates we­re 72 per cent each for January and Fe­b­ruary and 81 per cent for March. Thus, something costing 100 Brazilian reals on December 31, 1989, became 535 by March 31, 1990.

On payday, everyone rushed to buy essential household supplies before prices went up in the next 24 hours. It led to my friend’s observation that hyperinflation made every Brazilian understand exponents. Any rapidly contagious pandemic go­es through a period of ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 22:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU