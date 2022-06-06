Covid concerns - again

The case for complacency over Covid-19 is clearly narrowing with India recording over 25,000 cases in the week ended Sunday, the highest weekly jump in three months. Though the bulk of the cases are concentrated in Kerala and Maharashtra and the death rate is low, the trajectory of the disease over the past two years suggests that the Centre and the state governments would do well to take preventive action earlier rather than later. The experience of China and Hong Kong points to the dangers of reacting late to the continuing threat of the virus, no matter how relatively non-lethal it has become. Instead of Beijing’s extreme “zero-Covid” strategy, the more sensible approach would be to treat the disease as endemic and mutative and respond accordingly. The good news is that India now has before it a template, admittedly put in place by much trial and error, to contain the spread of the disease. The easiest and lowest-cost solution, of course, lies in declaring and enforcing mask mandates in public places. Maharashtra has done so already but, as always, serious enforcement remains the issue. The need for constant public education and advocacy for mask wearing remains a vital but neglected element of the Covid-19 intervention programme.