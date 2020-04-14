Covid in India and the world

There is no absolute norm by which to judge whether the first phase of the national lockdown has been successful, since there were no specific goals laid down. But there could be relative norms applied, say, by comparisons with other countries. Among the top 10 Covid-19 affected countries, the number of cases reported daily is clearly on the decline, most sharply in China.

The outlier is the US, whose tally of new cases is still accelerating. In comparison, new cases in China are down to pretty much nothing. Among the remaining eight countries in the top 10, five (France, Italy, Spain, ...