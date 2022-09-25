Covid isn't over

US President Joe Biden’s upbeat declaration that the Covid-19 pandemic is over and World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ relatively cautious assessment that “the end is in sight” should not lull Indian health administrations at the Centre and the states into complacency. As things stand, the medical fraternity is prepared to concede that the worst may be over. This is certainly borne out by the numbers: The recorded number of new cases has fallen sharply from a peak average of 300,000 in January this year to a little under 5,000 on September 23, and the death rate had dropped sharply to a seven-day average of 26 from over 4,000 in May 2021. These encouraging statistics are primarily on account of the accelerated vaccine programme and the milder Omicron variants — some 32 of them — that are doing the rounds. But if the threat of Covid is muted now, it cannot be deemed to have disappeared. In fact, visibility on the end of Covid can only be described as blurred.
First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 22:00 IST
