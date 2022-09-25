JUST IN
Covid isn't over
In the margin
Populist instincts: Jharkhand's march towards provincialism
Telecom Bill: Innovation-unfriendly provisions must be revised
Carlsen vs Niemann: Cheating on chessboard
Rational expectations: Downside risks to growth are increasing
Reducing air pollution: Stubble burning needs economic solutions
Listing gains for NGOs
Rearing cheetahs: Kuno project requires careful handling
One Nation, One Grid: A problematic power equation
You are here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorials
In the margin
A renewed multilateralism
Business Standard

Covid isn't over

The worst may be over, but the threat persists

Topics
Coronavirus | Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

US President Joe Biden’s upbeat declaration that the Covid-19 pandemic is over and World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ relatively cautious assessment that “the end is in sight” should not lull Indian health administrations at the Centre and the states into complacency. As things stand, the medical fraternity is prepared to concede that the worst may be over. This is certainly borne out by the numbers: The recorded number of new cases has fallen sharply from a peak average of 300,000 in January this year to a little under 5,000 on September 23, and the death rate had dropped sharply to a seven-day average of 26 from over 4,000 in May 2021. These encouraging statistics are primarily on account of the accelerated vaccine programme and the milder Omicron variants — some 32 of them — that are doing the rounds. But if the threat of Covid is muted now, it cannot be deemed to have disappeared. In fact, visibility on the end of Covid can only be described as blurred.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 22:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.