Covid prevention guidance needed

For people outside the medical community with limited knowledge of medicine, there is a need for informed advice on preventives for Covid-19, if our experts know of any. We know of the advice to wear masks, maintain distance, and sanitise our hands.

Beyond that, with all the information and opinion swirling in the press and the media, what exactly is one to do? Apart from the vaccination initiative and behaviour protocols, we need advice on possible preventives, and early-stage treatment. While it is a difficult call, the consideration of including preventives, if any are known, may help ...