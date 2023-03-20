Covid risks

The start of the traditional spring flu season in India has revealed a resurgence of Covid-19 cases with the number of fresh instances touching 1,070 on March 19, a statistic last seen in November last year. On Monday, the health ministry data revealed that India saw a single-day rise of 981 fresh Covid cases and four deaths, with active cases at 6,350. These numbers are the result of testing by patients suffering from flu-like symptoms to determine whether they have H3N2, a sub-type of an influenza strain that is doing the rounds, or the Covid virus. Given that people can be infected with Covid without displaying any symptoms, it is probable that the number of actual Covid cases is higher than what the official numbers show. As before, Kerala and Maharashtra appear to be the principal locus of infections, though Gujarat has also reported significant numbers. To be sure, as India approaches the third anniversary of the implementation of nationwide lockdown, 1,000-odd official cases of what appears to be the relatively mild variant of Covid does not translate into a national emergency. But the experiences of early 2020 and mid-2021 highlight the criticality of an early response of the public health system.
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 22:13 IST
