CPHS unemployment estimates are conservative

The National Statistical Office released results of its Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for the year 2018-19 and also the quarterly urban estimates till the April-June 2019 quarter. The reports were released in the first week of June 2020.

The year of reference for the annual report is July 2018 through June 2019 and the sample size for the annual survey was 101,579 households. Headline numbers suggest an improvement in labour markets during 2018-19 compared to the situation in 2017-18. Compared to 2017-18, in 2018-19, the labour participation rate (LPR) had increased, the ...