The World Bank has released its Doing Business 2019 report, which shows that India has done quite well in terms of notching up a healthy score as well as significantly improving its rank. India’s Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rank has gone up to 77, compared to 100 shown in the previous year’s report.

India’s EoDB score, which captures its progress under 10 broad parameters, has also seen an increase of 6.63 points. The Indian government has underlined the need for cracking the code that is used by the World Bank to determine the rankings of the 190-odd countries under ...