Creating a shortage to sell more

Those of us who are used to Mumbai suburban train travel know that to get a seat in the Virar Fast (Churchgate to Virar fast local) it is not enough to just hop into the train as it pulls into Churchgate station. The smarter commuters actually take an earlier train to a station like Charni Road or Marine Lines, get into the train which will become the ‘Virar Fast’, at Marine Lines, travel to Churchgate, and then smile gleefully when people rush into the compartment in Churchgate and find all the seat were long gone.

I call this the Virar Fast phenomenon. I suppose the same will ...