Creating jobs: Remove roadblocks to investment and labour market efficiency

Conventional macro-economics tell us that if the government chooses to spur employment generation in the short-run, it needs an expansionary monetary policy and a profligate fiscal policy. Elevated inflation will have to be tolerated in such overindulgence.

If the government abhors such a reckless policy, then it needs to wait for the business cycle to play out and let enterprise invest only when it finds it appropriate to do so. In the meanwhile, it may work towards removing impediments that deter private sector from investing aggressively and also remove those obstacles that do not ...