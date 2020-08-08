Cricket's lost chance

Against England this week, Pakistan’s Shan Masood notched up a third consecutive Test century, exhibiting a kind of industry that paid ample obeisance to the character of the city he was batting in, Manchester. The opener’s handling of Stuart Broad and James Anderson was consummate, evide­ntly the performance of a batsman desperate to make up for lost time — Masood is 30 but only 21 Test matches old.

Masood’s masterclass in patience was followed by the Pakistani pacers tearing through the English top-order. If Test cricket is your thing, then this was a gift ...