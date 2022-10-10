Crisis Nobels: A reminder sound banking regulation is vital

The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for 2022 has been awarded to three economists based in the United States: Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, and Philip Dybvig. The citation for the Prize notes that all the three economists in question have worked on the centrality of the financial system to economic crises, and on how governments can and should intervene to prevent or ameliorate such financial crises. Mr Bernanke famously was “the right man in the right job at the right time”, in that his studies of the responses, both successful and unsuccessful, to the 1930s Depression came in handy when he was chairman of the United States Federal Reserve during the 2008 financial crisis. Given the multiple sources of turbulence affecting the global economy today, some of which threaten to tip over countries into full-blown crises, there is no question that the Prize Committee was trying to make some sort of point about an informed response to economic crises, and that the financial system is often at the heart of both the problem and the solution.