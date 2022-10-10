JUST IN
Crisis Nobels: A reminder sound banking regulation is vital
The cause of science
Gaining currency
Towards integrated commands: It's too late to turn around
The economy is losing momentum
Bharat Jodo: Chasing the yatra magic
Unintended consequences of reining in freebies
Spinning success
Up in the air: NCR's smog problem
India's Ukraine destiny: A foreign policy test
You are here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorials
"No freebies": Govt, Supreme Court and Election Commission in concert
A new kind of war: Do costly weapons platforms have a future?
Business Standard

Crisis Nobels: A reminder sound banking regulation is vital

It may be hard to remember a time when the need to protect the workings of the banking system and possible response to a major crisis was as clearly understood

Topics
Business Standard Editorial Comment | economics

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for 2022 has been awarded to three economists based in the United States: Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, and Philip Dybvig. The citation for the Prize notes that all the three economists in question have worked on the centrality of the financial system to economic crises, and on how governments can and should intervene to prevent or ameliorate such financial crises. Mr Bernanke famously was “the right man in the right job at the right time”, in that his studies of the responses, both successful and unsuccessful, to the 1930s Depression came in handy when he was chairman of the United States Federal Reserve during the 2008 financial crisis. Given the multiple sources of turbulence affecting the global economy today, some of which threaten to tip over countries into full-blown crises, there is no question that the Prize Committee was trying to make some sort of point about an informed response to economic crises, and that the financial system is often at the heart of both the problem and the solution.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Business Standard Editorial Comment

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 23:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.