Critical decisions

After a long gap, the (GST) Council chaired by Union Finance Minister will meet this week to decide some important issues. One of the subjects the Council is expected to take up is decriminalisation of some offences. As reported by this newspaper, the Council is expected to increase the evasion threshold to Rs 2 crore from Rs 1 crore for arrests. As things stand today, tax evasion or incorrectly availing of the input tax credit of Rs 5 crore or above attracts a prison term of up to five years. Tax evasion amounting to between Rs 1 crore and 2 crore can lead to a jail term of one year. Besides, it is reported that the Council would consider removing such offences from the GST law that are covered under the Indian Penal Code.