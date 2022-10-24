Crouching dragon

The expected confirmation of Xi Jinping for a third term as Chinese Communist Party (CCP) general secretary and the appointment of yes-men in the Standing Committee of the Politburo may offer China watchers and investors some visibility on the immediate political and economic trajectory of the emerging superpower. But none of these developments can be considered benign. Already “president for life”, Mr Xi’s unchallenged stranglehold on the party, the key institution through which China’s leaders exercise control on the country, points to a doubling down on irredentism and state control of the economy. Both trends were evident in Mr Xi’s inaugural speech a week ago, pointing to multiple challenges to the global political economy at a time when Chinese economic growth is slowing. To be sure, third-quarter gross domestic product growth, the announcement of which was delayed to avoid a clash with key party congress events, printed at 3.9 per cent, beating analysts’ expectation of 3.2-3.3 per cent. But even this performance is unlikely to help the country meet state planners’ target of 5.5 per cent.
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 19:30 IST
