Crude reality for Indian investors

India's energy sector is affected by swings in crude oil prices, since the country is a major net importer of crude and gas. The domestic energy sector is also subject to major government interference of a type that causes poor financial performance. Primary producers like ONGC and OIL are not allowed to maximise profits when prices are high.

Downstream, refiners and marketers are not allowed to maximise profits when prices are low. Meanwhile, the solar and wind industries have received lots of policy support. This has led to an oddly frustrating problem for Indian investors. ...