Crypto meltdown

The meltdown of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has set some sort of record in terms of sheer speed. It may put more pressure on an already bearish cryptocurrency market. A week or so ago, the founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), was reckoned to be worth several billion due to his holdings in FTX and in crypto hedge fund Alameda Research. In the wake of the bankruptcy, SBF’s fortune has just evaporated and he may also be criminally liable. In January this year, FTX had over a million registered users. It was the second-largest crypto-trading exchange trading billions of dollars daily. Apart from trades in over 80 cryptocurrencies, it offered popular, innovative derivatives such as perpetual futures, and bets on real-world events like elections. It also used to issue a cryptocurrency FTT, run on an Ethereum blockchain. FTT could be redeemed in fiat. It saw rapid value inflation and rising popularity because FTT-denominated trades received big discounts on service charges.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 22:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU