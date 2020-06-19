Customers' service

Ever since my childhood, electricity supply has always been an issue in Santiniketan. The quality of supply, the frequency of power cuts used to make our holidays in Santiniketan ever so romantic. My father, I remember, used to have torches of all shapes and sizes and after dusk, he would never sit down anywhere without the torches near at hand.

When I arrived here to settle down 16 years ago, the situation was pretty much as I remembered from my childhood days. Frequent power cuts and voltage fluctuation were the order of the day. If the power cuts were irritating, the voltage ...