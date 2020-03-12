Dangers of shifting agriculture

The government is reported to be formulating a new policy that would lend legal recognition to shifting cultivation as a form of agroforestry to enable nomadic farmers get bank credit and agriculture-related subsidies.

While the objective of this move is good, as it is unfair to deny government sops to those engaged in this age-old farm practice, its consequences are likely to be disastrous. Shifting cultivation, known also as slash-and-burn agriculture or jhumming, involves clearing of forests, burning the stubble and cultivating the land for a few years before moving to another plot, ...